Pamela Copeman Design Group Announces the Launch of Their Revamped Website: www.PamelaCopeman.Com

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Pamela Copeman Design Group, a Boston-based luxury residential interior design firm, is pleased to announce the launch of their revamped website: www.PamelaCopeman.com. The newly redesigned website offers a contemporary look featuring a stunning new gallery of projects and artwork as well as a fresh layout for Pamela’s popular Posh Palettes blog.



With easier navigation, social media integration and new search tools, visitors to the site have the opportunity to survey beautiful full-screen images of Pamela’s outstanding completed projects. Visitors can also learn about new trends in interior design, take a peek behind the scenes of projects and get the latest news from star-studded design industry and blogging events. Popular blog features ‘Pamela’s Posh Picks’ and ‘Vine Video Friday’ continue to inspire, entertain and delight.



Pamela Copeman Design Group worked with KEZA Media (www.kezamedia.com) to create the new website. “Partnering with the team at KEZA was one of the best decisions we made when we redesigned our website,” says Pamela Copeman, Principal. “Not only did KEZA create an innovative, visually arresting site, but we now have full functionality across multiple platforms and tools to make navigating the site a breeze. KEZA was very responsive to our concerns throughout the redesign process and we couldn’t be happier.”



Please visit www.PamelaCopeman.com for more information about Pamela Copeman Design Group and to explore the newly redesigned site.



About Pamela Copeman Design Group

From seaside homes to luxury condominiums in Boston’s Back Bay, award-winning interior designer Pamela Copeman is noted for her posh panache and timeless designs that unite classic style with a modern, often colorful twist.



With over 20 years of experience designing exceptional living spaces for a variety of clients, Pamela prides herself on keeping up with the latest and greatest products and trends in interior design. By working collaboratively with clients, Pamela ensures that each space she designs is a true reflection of the people who live in it.



Pamela is also an accomplished painter and mixed media artist. Describing her artistic style as colorful, eclectic and loose, Pamela paints with a designer’s eye and a firm belief that inspiration is everywhere.



Media Contact:

Pamela Copeman

pamela@pamelacopeman.com

Nantasket Beach, MA

www.pamelacopeman.com