Pamela Reitz: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in Salem, Ohio

Salem, OH -- 12/05/2011 -- Salem Ohio green energy solutions are now available through Pamela Reitz. Reitz is the latest addition to the Clean Green Nation authorized partner team. Her goal is to bring affordable energy saving products to consumers in the Salem, Ohio area.



Home and business owners are now able to have the benefits of green energy solutions at their finger tips. For years, sustainable energy resources were only built on a large scale and often did not benefit the town and cities where they were located. Clean Green Nation set out to change that and in 2011 started offering high quality energy efficiency products that focus on using solar and wind energy. As a result, more consumers are able to convert their home or business to sustainable energy options.



Wind and solar energy options are environmentally friendly. They help preserve the minimal natural resources that are left in the world while providing a cost effective option for energy supply. Pamela Reitz can explain the many aspects of modern energy choices as well as the numerous Clean Green Nation products for building energy efficiency. The company offers a variety of solar panels, solar shingles and wind turbines for installation. Additionally, consumers will find energy efficient appliances for their home and business through Clean Green Nation. The website also features a resource center focused on the history and future of sustainable energy, the effect of the carbon footprint on the planet and more green news on information to help reduce energy costs and usage in all areas of the home and office.



About Clean Green Nation:

Clean Green Nation is a green energy products company that is promoting new products for business and home owners as of 2011. Each of the high quality products is designed to increase energy efficiency through the use of solar and wind power. Find more information by visiting http://www.pamelar.cleangreennation.com. For more information on Clean Green Nation products and services in Salem, Ohio, contact Pamela Reitz via email at pamelar@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.