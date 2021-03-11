Pamper Us, Mobile Massage Services Is Expanding to New Areas

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- Pamperusmms.com is pleased to announce that they are now expanding to newer areas. Their 100% mobile Four-handed massage, Swedish massage, Deep Tissue massage, Prenatal massage, Sports and Stretch massage and Couples massage services are offered in the comfort of your home, hotel or Air BNB within the Greensboro-Triad Area. The Couples Date Night massage packages are some of the most opted services wherein the couples can enjoy a full night of bliss and pampering including private chef services, canvas painting services, couples massage classes, and more. Private Chef Services are also available wherein certified Private Chefs visit the home, hotel or the event venue to prepare fine dining meal options for dinners and brunches. Vegan meals, desserts, protein meals, healthy brunch options, etc. can also be prepared. Party in style with the Girls Night-In Party services wherein Pamper Us provides painting sessions, massages, candle making, brunch menu, etc.



The Relaxation club, their elite mobile massage club offers weekly, bi-weekly and monthly in-home massage therapy services by licensed and certified massage therapists. The team comes with a massage table that can hold up to 350lbs and fresh sheets for every guest. Only non-scented and hypoallergenic lotions and oils are used for massage services, backed by soothing music for a relaxing ambience.



As part of the corporate or event services, they offer chair massages starting at just $1.50 per minute. These services are offered during Grand Openings, Conferences, Networking Events, Weddings, Bridal Showers, Baby Showers, etc. A seated chair massage helps the guests get rid of stress, relax and enjoy the event better. Also offering corporate paint and massage services, employees can explore their creativity while enjoying and relaxing at the same time. Corporate painting starts at just $40.00 per person.



To know more visit https://www.pamperusmms.com/336



About https://www.pamperusmms.com/home-336

Pamper Us Mobile specializes in 100% mobile Corporate and Residential massage therapy services that can be combined with specialty services including onsite private chef meal preparation, canvas painting, and more! They are currently serving Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Burlington, Clemmons, Thomasville, Archdale, Kernersville and Lexington.



Media Contact



Pamper Us

Address: Greensboro, NC

Phone: 336-338-7026

Website: https://www.pamperusmms.com/home-336