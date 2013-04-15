Pampered Passions - Classic Lingerie Wear from Eberjey

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Classic Lingerie collection is always admired by any woman. And that is what is offered by the very famous brand Eberjey. It is one of the most admirable brands in the US offering lifestyle lingerie wear. Eberjey lingerie is considered to be a must have lingerie in every girl’s wardrobe. They introduced Boy Shorts in their range first and a whole new range of innerwear is now available such as thongs, bralets, pajamas, swimwear, camisoles and loungewear. Their innerwear offers the most girly, sexy and a comfy look apart from the innate style each innerwear possesses.



The Eberjey Nadine Boythong offers great comfort because it is made up of pure lace thus making it more feminine. With an excellent waist band, this boythong is moderate in style offering sheer coverage both in the front and the back. The fabric is extremely comfortable to wear and is known for its breathability. Perfect for a nightwear, Eberjey offers the Starlight Chemise which is perfectly made for any body type. This chemise hugs a woman’s body to bring out the shape and curviness of the body. The silky knit fabric offers the smoothness that a woman looks for while she sleeps after a hard days’ work.



About pamperedpassions.com

Pampered Passions, http://pamperedpassions.com, based at Denver, Colorado is in the lingerie business for more than a decade now. Their aim is to help women look and feel confident and beautiful with the attractive lingerie wear available from different and famous lingerie brands. The store is always packed with new products and that is what makes them ahead of other stores. It is one of the very few lingerie stores that offer so much of variety in lingerie collection. From costumes to medical apparel, stockings to sexy lingerie, this store offers world class products to women with varied lingerie choices.



Pampered Passions is a store that offers a whole line of medical lingerie especially for women who are fighting with breast cancer. There are customers who feel confident and beautiful after wearing those exclusive bras made for them and not fit into those old fashioned bras. This store works closely with different hospitals, plastic surgeons, oncologists, cancer centers and support groups so that they understand the needs of their special clients and offer them better products day after day.



