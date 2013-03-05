Pampered Passions - Intimate Lingerie for Perfect Shapes and Curves

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Lingerie is a must find item in every woman’s closet. The meaning of lingerie has changed over the years. It now defines the woman’s curves and her shape in totality. There are different models and styles now to suit thin figures to plus size figures thus making them proud of their own shape. Pampered Passions offers a variety of lingerie products for women of all sizes and shapes. From bras to corsets, slips to thongs, panties to slips, shapewear to sexy lingerie, there is a huge variety of lingerie available at great prices.



There are special orders that one can make from the online catalogs. Catalogs are available from different brands like Allure, Axami, Dreamgirl, Escante, Fantasy and Sexy Shirley of Hollywood. Bridal lingerie is one more category that the brides wouldn’t want to miss. A host of products such as stockings, medical lingerie, costumes featuring different themes such as French maid, baseball, senorita, nurse, school girl, etc. are some of the must visit items.



A variety of lingerie brands are listed on the Pampered Passions Lingerie Online. The site allows visitors to shop by brand thus making shopping easy for them. Shopping can also be done through their Lingerie Collection such as Military Gift Sets, Best Selling Lingerie, Bridal Lingerie, Christmas Lingerie, Designer Lingerie, French Lingerie and so on.



About Pamperedpassions.com

Pampered Passions Fine Lingerie, pamperedpassions.com, based in Englewood, Colorado is one of the USA’s leading online lingerie shopping store. They offer a variety of lingerie items such as bras, camisoles, thongs, etc. They also specialize in Bridal Lingerie, Sexy Lingerie, Plus Size Lingerie and other lingerie classifications. Customers can buy lingerie with their favorite brands, lingerie type and style.



Pampered Passions Fine Lingerie has been nominated four times as the Best Lingerie Store in the USA in the Service and Selection category. They also allow the customers to buy Gift Certificates for their loved ones, family or friends. The certificate can be redeemed by any of the products available in the store. Pampered Passions is known for their speedy delivery of products and their customer service team.