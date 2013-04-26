Pampered Passions Offers Alluring Lingerie Wear

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Lingerie is now a fashion statement especially with so many models and variety coming in every day. Pampered Passions offers all such lingerie items to cater to a variety of needs of women with different choices. Lingerie from some of the famous brands is available for online purchase. There is no way customers would find so much of variety in any store nearby. And to get an entire range customers have to walk from one shop to another.



Pampered Passions is a one stop lingerie shop which offers a variety of bras, panties, camisoles, stockings and a lot of other intimate wear. The Bracli Pearl Thongs are the latest in the collection. Bracli is a renowned maker of innerwear and a must visit product is the Double Strand Pearl Thong which is known for its sensuality. These thongs are made up of soft stretch lace with genuine Mallorcan pearls. Lingerie combined with jewelry is a unique idea and can be one of the best gift ideas.



From Date Night lingerie to Sexy lingerie and Bridal Lingerie to Medical Apparels, Pampered Passions offers a variety of lingerie items. To take a look at more products from Bracli visit http://pamperedpassions.com/



About http://pamperedpassions.com

Pampered Passions, http://pamperedpassions.com based at Denver, Colorado is an online lingerie store offering a variety of innerwear items from different brands that are internationally acclaimed by women across the world. The latest in their store are the lingerie products from Bracli, a Spanish innerwear brand. The best thing about Bracli lingerie is that they combine lingerie with jewelry making it exciting lingerie to gift and to wear. They are available in a variety of thongs, bodysuits and bra tops.



Pampered Passions is in the lingerie business for over a decade now and has been offering quality lingerie products to their customers across the world. This store is best known for offering new products and brands to the market and never fails to impress their customers with their collection. They also introduced Gift Certificates which can be purchased by the customers to gift their loved ones. The certificates can be redeemed for any lingerie product available in the store. There are catalogues available from different lingerie brands. Customers may wish to go through the catalogue and place an order.



Media Contact

Alicia Vargo

South of Denver, Colorado

Phone: 888 775 4643

Website: http://www.pamperedpassions.com