Pampered Peacock Recognized for Using the Latest in Botox and Juvederm Treatments

Harmar, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- The Pampered Peacock, a medispa located in Harmar, Pennsylvania just outside of Pittsburgh, is being recognized by clients for offering the latest Botox and Juvederm treatments. Spa owner Dr. Donna Sotereanos and her team of professionals have created a spa that is dedicated to wellness and that offers treatments that are delivered at the highest standards. For Sotereanos providing the latest available treatments is very important and her clients take notice of this level of detail.



Both Botox and Juvederm involve non invasive medical treatments and these highly popular procedures require practitioners to be on top of the latest techniques in order to deliver the best quality results. The Pampered Peacock Botox treatments are quick 10-minute procedures that require no downtime or recovery. Dubbed “lunchtime procedures” the Botox treatments are done in the office and the latest procedures used by Dr. Sotereanos ensure effective treatments for all clients. The Juvederm treatments involve injecting gel in a quick in-office procedure that like the Botox treatment means minimal downtime. Both the Botox and the Juvederm treatments help smooth our wrinkles and lead to immediate and noticeable results.



In addition to the latest Botox and Juvederm treatments, the Pampered Peacock offers a full range of spa services. These include massage, body treatments, mani/pedi, hair removal and waxing, microdermabrasion, teeth whitening, hairstyling, spa tans and much more. Each service is a key element in the spa’s mission to enhance a client’s wellness through diet, exercise, and spa treatments. Dr. Sotereanos has a dental degree from the University of Pittsburgh and over the past 22 years has also developed a special interest in the Medspa industry.



The Pampered Peacock is located at 1 Alpha Drive East in Harmar, PA and is open Tuesday through Saturday. Those interested in learning more can visit the company’s website or call 412.435.0008 to speak with a spa professional.