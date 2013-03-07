Pamperedpassions.com-Lingerie Sets from the Fashion Capitals of the World

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Lingerie sets are beautiful undergarments that can make a woman look and feel beautiful both from the inside and the outside. Lingerie has and continues to be a very intimate part of a woman’s wardrobe. Over the years several styles have emerged but, what stays on to be the most important element is the comfort. Lingerie sets in usual tend to ignore the comfort part in a quest to create the most visually attractive garment.



Pampered Passions, a lingerie company from Colorado however, has rendered a different focus to the process of design. While keeping the lingerie sets super stylish, the design team has made it a point to include comfort as part of the look. In fact, the company is one of the few names which has achieved the right balance of comfort and look for its customers.



In a recent development, the company announced launch of new designs from companies out of Europe. With the new inclusion of designs from companies in Europe, Pampered Passions has given new brands like Lola Luna g-strings and Axami a chance to achieve global exposure. This new design addition has helped the company revamp their collection and offer something new and unique to their customers.



About Pampered Passions

Pampered Passions since 2001 has contributed immensely to the development of a brand that speaks to the customer in terms of personal style and comfort. Women with different needs for look and comfort can find what they need. Variety too has been amped up to provide options for women looking for lingerie sets to suit a specific purpose. Alicia Vargo, the CEO of the company in a recent interview quoted "We wanted to be different than the large department and bargain stores that offer the same brands"



Pampered Passions today has reached new heights in the design of lingerie sets and continues to stay true to its motto ‘Nurturing the female spirit’. The company is also actively involved in helping women realize proper fit and discover comfort in the many elegant and vibrant lingerie sets sold by the company. To know more log onto http://www.pamperedpassions.com