Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Pan Africa Insurance Holdings Limited (PAIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Pan Africa Insurance Holdings Limited (PAIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Pan Africa Insurance Holdings Limited ' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Pan Africa Insurance Holdings Limited (Pan Africa Insurance) is an insurance holding company based in Kenya. The company, along with its subsidiary, Pan Africa Life Assurance Limited (PALAL), offers a range of individual and corporate life insurance products. Its individual life insurance products include unit linked savings policies, family finance plans, education policies and personal accident plans. The corporate insurance products consist of pension plans, annuities, group life assurance policies, group mortgages and group credit assurance. In addition, Pan Africa Insurance provides investment management and claims related services. The company primarily operates in Kenya through a network of branches located in Nairobi, Mombasa, Embu, Kisii, Naruku, Kisumu, Nyeri, Machakos, Thika, Meru and Eldoret. Pan Africa Insurance is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya.



Companies Mentioned



Pan Africa Insurance Holdings Limited



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146758/pan-africa-insurance-holdings-limited-paic-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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