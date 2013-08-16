Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Pan-American Life Insurance Group : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Pan-American Life Insurance Group : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Pan-American Life Insurance Group' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Pan-American Life Insurance group (Pan-American) is a life and health insurance service provider in the United States. The company is involved in offering life insurance services. The company's product portfolio includes Individual life, Health insurance, Small business, Group life and health insurance, Worker's compensation, specialty life and health products. In addition, the company provides group insurance plans to companies and its employee against total and permanent disability. Furthermore, the company also offers worksite benefits and financial services. The company markets and distributes its products and services Central America, South America and in the U.S. and has functionality throughout Latin America through its affiliates in Panama, Guatemala and Colombia, and branch offices located in Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras and the Cayman Islands. The company serves under a parent holding company. Pan-American is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Pan-American Life Insurance Group



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