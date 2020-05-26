Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp Is Providing Forklift and Pedestrian Safety Warning Lights

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp is in the business of making it easier for forklift users in the United States to source for quality backed parts and accessories for the maintenance of these industrial trucks. Since the goal of the distributor is to serve a nationwide range of clients without driving up its operational costs, it runs its operations online. As such, Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp has strategically positioned itself as an ever-present partner for the rapid sourcing of original Beast products.



Speaking about what propelled them to create a mobile app, the company's spokesperson commented, "Today, everyone owns a smartphone, and there is no reason why these devices cannot be used to make industrial logistics simpler. As technology makes business transactions simpler, we took an early lead by creating an app for your convenience. This app is available for download from the App Store and the Google Play Store for Apple and Android users, respectively. Once you have this app and registered an account, ordering forklift parts will be the simplest process ever."



The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has strict rules that must be followed in all environments where forklifts are in use. The goal of these regulations is the maintenance of high safety levels for the avoidance of accidents that often have catastrophic effects. Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp has been up to the task of assisting its clients in adhering to these regulations by providing forklift pedestrian safety accessories. These accessories are majorly the safety warning lights installed on forklifts to notify pedestrians of oncoming traffic before it is too late.



Talking about why their no-drill mounts are highly recommended, the company's spokesperson said, "Most forklift users resort to drilling the mast of their industrial trucks whenever they have to install any external accessories. Unfortunately, this must never be the case as, according to OSHA and manufacturers, this weakens the forklift structure. Consequently, this can result in significant damages or accidents that could have been avoided without drilling. To save you from making this mistake, we have easy-mount solutions that do not require drilling. The best part is that these mounts are engineered for performance and will efficiently serve the purpose intended."



As an online distributor, Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp has centralized its operations and delivers all orders from its warehouse in Las Vegas, Nevada. The distribution center is always fully stocked with thousands of forklift parts and accessories that are delivered straight from the factory. Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp never stocks products from any other manufacturer as it is the official Beast parts store in the nation. Services by the distributor are managed by seasoned industry experts and a passionate sales team that is ever within reach for quick assistance.



About Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp

Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp has provided a 24-hour accessible store for all industries and individuals looking for where to buy forklift lights and parts in the United States that have been sourced from a respected manufacturer.