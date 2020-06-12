Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp Provides Specialty Forklift Safety Lights

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2020 -- Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp is the number one store in the United States for aftermarket forklift parts that are necessary for the maintenance and repairs of these industrial trucks. The distributor has taken to technology and offers its products online through its website and app that is available for download on the App Store and Google Play store. Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp centrally manages all its orders from its strategically located distribution center in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Speaking about how they have made forklift maintenance and repair cheaper, the company's spokesperson commented, "It is demanding to maintain a forklift as these heavy trucks require a lot of attention for optimal performance. When operating these machines, neglect is never an option, but this never means that you have to overspend when buying forklift parts and accessories. At Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp, we are the home of amazing discounts given our wholesale pricing modules. Therefore, for each part that you purchase from us, you are guaranteed significant savings that will reduce your operational costs."



Companies that want to reduce the risks of workplace accidents, and also adhere to the OSHA regulations as they operate forklifts that must invest in safety accessories. Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp has positioned itself as the distributor to rely on for everyone looking for where to order forklift blue light. The safety lights provided by the distributor have all been pre-approved and certified for performance in the most demanding environments. Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp maintains a variety of these blue light models, taking into account the varied needs of its clients.



Talking about smart solutions for reducing forklift-related accidents, the company's spokesperson said, "No one ever plans for forklift accidents; however, there is the mandate to take precaution and avoid these situations. The first measure that every company must adhere to is ensuring that only well-trained and certified operators are allowed to operate forklifts. Secondly, there must be a never-ending effort to understand and implement the forklift and work-site regulations set forth by OSHA. Finally, you must adhere to the stipulated regular maintenance and repairs by the forklift manufacturer for the longevity of these industrial trucks."



Therefore, clients who want to order forklift radiator can never go wrong by settling for Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp for these essential parts. The Beast radiators have received outstanding market reception for their excellent interchangeability and multi-fit capabilities. Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp has these radiators covered by a 13-month manufacturer warranty. This exclusive warranty is extended to all clients who settle for these cooling products from the distributor, regardless of their forklift model.



About Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp

Panacea Aftermarket USA Corp stands tall in the American market as the store of choice for companies and individuals who want to purchase forklift lights, parts, and accessories from an industry-leading aftermarket manufacturer.