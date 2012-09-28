Panacea Biotec Limited - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Panacea Biotec Limited - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Panacea Biotec Limited’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- Panacea Biotec Limited - Brief Panacea Biotec Limited overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Panacea Biotec Limited human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Panacea Biotec Limited with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Panacea Biotec Limited’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Panacea Biotec Limited’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Panacea Biotec Limited in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Panacea Biotec Limited’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Panacea Biotec Limited.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Panacea Biotec Limited and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of Panacea Biotec Limited; Panacea Biotec Limited - Key Therapeutics; Panacea Biotec Limited - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Panacea Biotec Limited - News; Panacea Biotec Limited - Latest Updates; Panacea Biotec Limited - Pipeline; Panacea Biotec Limited - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/90054/panacea-biotec-limited-product-pipeline-review-2012.html