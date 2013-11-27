Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd. (PWTN) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd. (PWTN) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.'.



WMI's 'Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd. (PWTN) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



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Enhance your understanding of 'Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

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Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd. (Panalpina) is a provider of logistics and freight forwarding services, based in Switzerland. The company principally provides air freight, logistics, and ocean freight. It transports more than 800,000 tons of air freight and 1.4 million tons of ocean freight every year. The company also manages more than 1.2 million square meters of warehousing space. The company caters its services to a wide range of industries such as automotive, healthcare, fashion, consumer and retail, oil and gas, hi-tech, manufacturing, chemicals and telecom. Key clientele of the company include Hewlett Packard Company, Syngenta, Huawei, The Volex Group, Diane Von Furstenberg, and Heerema Marine Contractors. The company operates more than 500 offices in 80 countries worldwide including Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Central and South America, and Asia-Pacific. Panalpina is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.



Companies Mentioned



Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.



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