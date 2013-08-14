Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Panama Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Panama beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the Panama beer industry, published by . The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Premium beers led the growth experienced during 2012, mainly due to the explosion of Miller Lite on to the market.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Draught beer has been losing share and is almost absent from the country. There is no culture for consumption of this type of product.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Panama Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Panama Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

Premium brands are the fastest growing, up by nearly 195% on last year. This was largely due to the improved management of brands such as Miller Lite.



The beer industry is expected to continue its positive growth trend, driven by premium brands and a shift to cheaper beers, as a result of a government tax on spirits.



Imports grew by 11% in 2012, driven by the popularity of premium brands Corona and Old Milwaukee.



Export growth of 33% was recorded in 2012, with Panama acted as a hub for the re-export of imported brands.



Key Highlights

Leading brand Atlas has lost market share in 2012, with SABMiller putting more support behind its other brand, including Balboa and Miller Lite.



Average prices increased by 17%, mainly due to the movement of certain brands from the discount to mainstream segments.



For the third year in a row, very little has changed across the on- and off-premise markets. Off-premise takes the majority of sales, with large modern leading the market.



Cerverceria Nacional (SABMiller) leads the beer market in Panama, currently holding a 66% market share. Its strategic focus is on maximising distribution strength and driving volume through strong promotional and marketing initiatives.



Companies Mentioned



AGENCIAS FEDURO SA, CERVECERIA DEL BARU, CERVECERIA NACIONAL (PANAMA), FELIPE MOTTA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139555/panama-beer-market-insights-2013.html