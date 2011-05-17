Panasonic Announces the Release of Their Highly Anticipated New Semi-Rugged Notebook, the Toughbook CF-53

Shakopee, MN -- (SBWIRE) --05/17/2011 -- In response to the growing demand for reliable and durable laptops with desktop capabilities, Rapid Access is announcing the the release of the new Panasonic Toughbook 53 semi-rugged notebook.



Boasting over 10 hours of battery life and a second generation Intel® i5 or i3 processor, users are calling the Toughbook 53 the “next generation in the evolution of semi-rugged laptops.”



The Panasonic Toughbook 53 (also called the cf-53) was designed specifically for “mobile professionals” such as construction managers, franchise consultants, real estate professionals, and any other profession where mobility, usability, and toughness are essential parts of the job.



Panasonic first released their line of rugged computers back in 1998. Back then, computers were comparatively bulky and slow compared to their recent counterparts. They lacked versatility, battery life, and compared to today’s computers, would slow down professionals considerably when they tried to use them in the field.



According to Kyp Walls, who is the Director of Product Management at Panasonic, the demand for highly efficient laptops with the durability to survive working from the field was the motivation behind the cf-53: “The next-generation Toughbook 53 was designed with a substantial amount of customer input and is the result of Panasonic’s goal to offer the most functional and reliable devices for today’s mobile workforce… Panasonic has added enhanced features to this new device providing added flexibility for professionals who spend a significant amount of time working from the road.”



Among the many added features that come standard with the Toughbook cf-53, it also includes USB 3.0, HDMI, VGA, and SDXC slots, a 25% bigger touch pad with multi-touch zoom and scroll capabilities, a new high definition LED display, and an adjustable backlit emissive keyboard which makes it ideal for a variety of lighting conditions.



The Panasonic cf-53 is also designed to withstand 30 inch drops on six different faces, and comes with a standard spill-resistant keyboard for those inevitable mishaps that happen on the road. To round out its stellar portfolio, the Toughbook also passes nine MIL-STD-810G tests and weighs a mere 5.6 pounds.



Panasonic, whose name is synonymous with toughness and durability, has established a reputation in the computer industry for their highly efficient designs and forward thinking concepts. Pioneering the “Toughbook” revolution 13 years ago, Panasonic is expected to continue their innovation in the field of semi-rugged notebooks, and Rapid Access is poised in the industry to deliver them to their customers. To learn more about the Panasonic Toughbook 53 please visit: http://www.rapidacc.com/toughbook-computers/semi-rugged/toughbook-53