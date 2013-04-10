Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:PC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:PC) shares over potential securities laws violations by Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:PC. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:PC) concerning whether certain statements were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Panasonic Corporation reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $87,78 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2011 to 79.23 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2012 and that its Net Income of $747.50 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2011 turned into a Net loss of $7.79 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2012.



On March 28, 2013, Panasonic Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to apply for voluntary delisting of its American Depository Shares from the NYSE.



On March 31, 2013, it was reported that a unit of Panasonic Corp is under investigation by U.S. authorities concerning whether the company paid bribes overseas to airline employees or government officials to help land business. The media report stated that the company received a subpoena looking for communications between Panasonic Avionics, consultants and others and also asked for documents related to payments to the airline employees and government officials.



On April 1, 2013, Panasonic Corporation announced the delisting schedule from the NYSE and notified to the NYSE on April 1, 2013, that it will apply for voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares in connection with its announcement on March 28, 2013, relating to its intention of delisting from the NYSE.



Shares of Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:PC) declined from $14.28 per share in early 2011 to as low as $4.88 per share in late 2012.



On April 9, 2013, NYSE:PC shares closed at $6.69 per share.



