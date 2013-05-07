Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:PC) concerning whether certain directors and officers breached of fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On March 28, 2013, Panasonic Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to apply for voluntary delisting of its American Depository Shares from the NYSE.



On March 31, 2013, it was reported that a unit of Panasonic Corp is under investigation by U.S. authorities concerning whether the company paid bribes overseas to airline employees or government officials to help land business. The media report stated that the company received a subpoena looking for communications between Panasonic Avionics, consultants and others and also asked for documents related to payments to the airline employees and government officials.



On April 1, 2013, Panasonic Corporation announced the delisting schedule from the NYSE and notified to the NYSE on April 1, 2013, that it will apply for voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares in connection with its announcement on March 28, 2013, relating to its intention of delisting from the NYSE.



On April 23, 2013, Panasonic Corporation announced that its delisting from the NYSE became effective prior to the opening of trading on April 22, 2013.



Shares of Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:PC) declined from $14.28 per share in early 2011 to as low as $4.88 per share in late 2012.



Shares of Panasonic Corporation trade now under OTCMKTS under PCRFY. On May 6, 2013, OTCMKTS:PCRFY shares closed at $7.34 per share.



