Panasonic ES8243A and ES8109S Electric Razors Both Good for Sensitive Skin, Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Articate.com have recently been looking at some of the best electric shavers for men with sensitive skin, ie those that cause the least irritation, and have recommended two in particular that seem to be the most effective right now in 2013.



According to this article, the Panasonic ES8243A and the Panasonic ES8109S electric razors are both soft on the skin, but still manage to provide a really close shave.



The ES8109S is the more expensive of the two, but they both have 13,000 RPM motors, putting them amongst the fastest in the industry, and both provide a clean shaving experience with no irritation, according to many of the customer reviews.



Furthermore these two shavers can both be used dry or wet and are fully waterproof, which means that anyone who is strapped for time in the mornings, for example, can take them into the shower if they so wish.



Both of these products are the top recommendations at the present time, but also featured on this page are lots more shavers that are also said to be suitable for men with sensitive skin.



This selection of electric razors includes a few other Panasonic shavers, as well as some recommended products from the Philips Norelco range, which are specifically designed to be soft on the skin, whilst still delivering a clean, irritation-free shaving experience.



"Many people have posted positive reviews about both the Philips Norelco razors and many of the leading Panasonic shavers that are currently available in 2013, and if you read some of the men's forums, for instance, it is these shavers that are often recommended for sensitive skin, which is partly why we have recommended them in this latest article," said an Articate.com spokesman.



Anyone that would like to read more about the Panasonic ES8243A and ES8109S electric razors, and indeed all the other products that are considered to be the best for sensitive skin, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2013/11/04/electric-razors-for-sensitive-skin/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.