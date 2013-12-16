Panasonic SD-YD250 Automatic Bread Maker Named as One of the Best Bread Machines in 2013 by Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Bread makers enable people to bake their own bread that is both cheaper and tastier than shop bought bread, and they make excellent Christmas gifts because there are still lots of people who don't yet own one of these machines.



Some of the best bread makers that are available to buy for Christmas 2013 have recently been featured in this article at Articate.com, and one model that was recommended strongly was the Panasonic SD-YD250 Automatic Bread Maker.



Commenting on this particular bread-making machine, a spokesperson for Articate.com said:



"The top-selling bread maker right now in December 2013 is the Panasonic SD-YD250, which currently has over 1000 5-star customer reviews, and when you look at all of the features of this particular model, it is easy to see why it is so highly rated."



"This one enables people to make bread in three different sizes, up to a maximum of 2.5 lbs, and three different crust colors. Plus it has settings for white, whole wheat, multigrain and French breads, as well as quick breads and cakes, and comes with recipes for 40 different breads and doughs."



"In addition, it can also be programmed up to 13 hours in advance, and is extremely quiet when it is actually mixing, kneading, rising and baking bread. So overall it is hard to find fault with this particular machine."



Full details of this Panasonic SD-YD250 Automatic Bread Maker, as well as three other bread machines that are considered to be amongst the best ones to buy for Christmas 2013, can be found at:



http://articate.com/2013/12/09/best-bread-machines-in-2013/



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