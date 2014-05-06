Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Therapeutics Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1.2 Billion in 2019: ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- ‘Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Therapeutics Market in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - Early Stage Pipeline Shows Diversity of Novel Targets though Commercial Impact Remains Distant’, which provides in-depth analysis of pancreatic adenocarcinoma market within the eight major developed markets of the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada. The report provides an estimation of the market size for 2012, along with market forecasts to 2019.



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It also covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, treatment patterns, in-depth analysis of the pipeline, and deal analysis. The global pancreatic adenocarcinoma therapeutics market is expected to grow from approximately $856m in 2012 to $1.2 billion in 2019, with growth driven by small changes in multiple factors. These include the impact of the drugs approved in the forecast period, but also the increase in the prevalence of the disease and minor improvements in diagnostics that result in more patients being eligible for pharmacological.



Scope



A brief introduction to pancreatic adenocarcinoma, including the disease’s pathogenesis, risk factors, diagnosis, staging and treatment algorithms for each stage.

In-depth analysis of drugs available for the treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma, including analyses of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns and strengths/weaknesses. Includes a heat map comparing the drugs in terms of safety and efficacy.

Comprehensive review of the pipeline for pancreatic adenocarcinoma therapies, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market in the forecast period. The pipeline is analyzed on the basis of phase distribution, molecule types and molecular targets, program type.

Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by phase, molecule type, trial size, trial duration and program failure rate analyses for each molecule type and mechanism of action.

Multi-scenario forecast data of the market to 2019, taking into account how it will be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs and the changes in disease epidemiology across the key developed markets including the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

Discussion of the drivers and barriers for market growth.

Discussion of the licensing and co-development deals landscape in pancreatic adenocarcinoma, Includes an analysis of licensing deals by stage of development, molecule type and mechanism of action. Also includes an analysis of both licensing and co-development deals by year and value and network maps of licensing and co-development deals.



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Reasons to Buy



Understand the vast scope and diversity of the pipeline, including which molecule types and mechanisms of action are prominent.

Observe the trends in clinical trial duration and size amongst clinical Phases, between molecule types and mechanisms of action, and use the clinical trial failure rate analysis to assess the risk profiles of current and/or future developmental programs for pancreatic adenocarcinoma therapeutics.

Assess the potential clinical and commercial impact of current late-stage pipeline molecules on the pancreatic adenocarcinoma therapeutics market.



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