Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Pancreatic Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2014 market report to its offering

Pancreatic Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2014



Summary



, Pancreatic Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2014, provides an overview of the Pancreatic Cancers therapeutic pipeline.



This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Pancreatic Cancer, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Pancreatic Cancer and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.



report features investigational drugs from across globe covering over 20 therapy areas and nearly 3,000 indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team. Drug profiles/records featured in the report undergoes periodic updation following a stringent set of processes that ensures that all the profiles are updated with the latest set of information. Additionally, processes including live news & deals tracking, browser based alert-box and clinical trials registries tracking ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Pancreatic Cancer

- The report reviews key pipeline products under drug profile section which includes, product description, MoA and R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

- The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics development for Pancreatic Cancer and enlists all their major and minor projects

- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

- A review of the Pancreatic Cancer products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

- Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

- A detailed assessment of monotherapy and combination therapy pipeline projects

- Coverage of the Pancreatic Cancer pipeline on the basis of target, MoA, route of administration and molecule type

- Latest news and deals relating related to pipeline products



Reasons to buy



- Provides strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D development strategies

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies

- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Pancreatic Cancer

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Pancreatic Cancer pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline



Companies Mentioned



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celsion Corporation

Sanofi

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Genentech, Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Biotest AG

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbGenomics International, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Symphogen A/S

Piramal Enterprises Limited

Aposense Ltd.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.

Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

Samyang Holdings Corporation

Aphios Corporation

CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Takara Holdings Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Genmab A/S

Aduro BioTech, Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Bayer AG

Incyte Corporation

Merck KGaA

Advaxis, Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

ValiRx Plc

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd.

Immunomedics, Inc.

Genfit SA

Lorus Therapeutics Inc.

Bionomics Limited

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Patrys Limited

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Critical Outcome Technologies Inc.

Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pharmacyclics, Inc.

Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CrystalGenomics, Inc.

Natco Pharma Limited

Sareum Holdings plc

Microbio Co., Ltd.

DiaMedica Inc.

Oscotec Inc.

MabVax Therapeutics, Inc.

Nanobiotix SA

Morphotek, Inc.

Isarna Therapeutics GmbH

Wilex AG

Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited

Meabco A/S

Ganymed Pharmaceuticals AG

Philogen S.p.A.

Quantum Pharmaceuticals

Multimmune GmbH

Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l.

Hutchison MediPharma Limited

Erytech Pharma SA

Alethia Biotherapeutics Inc.

Cellectis S.A.

Ascenta Therapeutics, Inc.

Phoenix Biotechnology, Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc.

Antyra, Inc.

Ambrx, Inc.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

Kalos Therapeutics, Inc.

Azaya Therapeutics Incorporated

Innopharmax Inc.

MSM Protein Technologies, Inc.

Jennerex Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc.

BioCancell Therapeutics, Inc.

Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Omnitura Therapeutics Inc.

Pharminox Limited

Virobay Inc.

NovaLead Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Immunotope, Inc.

Esperance Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Omeros Corporation

TransTech Pharma, Inc.

Welichem Biotech Inc.

Globeimmune, Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation

Pharma Mar, S.A.

Quintessence Biosciences, Inc.

AB Science

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

CureTech Ltd.

Genelux Corporation

GlycoMimetics, Inc.

Biothera, Inc.

Medisyn Technologies, Inc.

Keystone Nano, Inc.

Pique Therapeutics

Arch Biopartners, Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc.

3-V Biosciences, Inc.

PharmAbcine, Inc.

Cancer Therapeutics CRC Pty Ltd

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.

NuCana BioMed Limited

KAEL-GemVax Co., Ltd.

Nuvilex, Inc.

iCeutica, Inc.

Incuron, LLC

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mebiopharm Co., Ltd.

Polaris Group

BiOrion Technologies B.V.

DEKK-TEC, Inc.

IkerChem S.L.

Regulon Inc.

TAU Therapeutics, LLC

Gradalis Inc.

CytoVac A/S

SignPath Pharma Inc

BerGenBio AS

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

Intezyne, Inc

Sialix, Inc.

Igenica, Inc.

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.

Apexigen, Inc.

APIM Therapeutics AS

Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, LLC

centrose llc

Immodulon Therapeutics Ltd.

NeoPharm Co., Ltd.

CureFAKtor Pharmaceuticals. LLC

Kancera AB

Jasco Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Vaxeal Holding SA

Pharma Two B Ltd

Valens Therapeutics, Inc.

Qu Biologics Inc.

CZ BioMed Corp

IMPACT Therapeutics, Inc.

LivTech, Inc.

Io Therapeutics, Inc.

Bioncotech Therapeutics S.L.

Tactic Pharma, LLC

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Targovax AS

InvivoGen Therapeutics

Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

StemPar Sciences, Inc.

Biomar Microbial Technologies

Oncomatrix, S.L.

Argon Pharma S.L.

cCAM Biotherapeutics Ltd.

Ability Pharma, SL

Pharmedartis GmbH

Precision Biologics, Inc.

Oncology Research International Limited

MediaPharma s.r.l.

TARGETOME

Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155923/pancreatic-cancer-pipeline-review-h1-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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