Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Pancreatic Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2014 market report to its offering
Pancreatic Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2014
Summary
, Pancreatic Cancer - Pipeline Review, H1 2014, provides an overview of the Pancreatic Cancers therapeutic pipeline.
This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Pancreatic Cancer, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Pancreatic Cancer and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.
report features investigational drugs from across globe covering over 20 therapy areas and nearly 3,000 indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team. Drug profiles/records featured in the report undergoes periodic updation following a stringent set of processes that ensures that all the profiles are updated with the latest set of information. Additionally, processes including live news & deals tracking, browser based alert-box and clinical trials registries tracking ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products.
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Pancreatic Cancer
- The report reviews key pipeline products under drug profile section which includes, product description, MoA and R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics development for Pancreatic Cancer and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- A review of the Pancreatic Cancer products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- A detailed assessment of monotherapy and combination therapy pipeline projects
- Coverage of the Pancreatic Cancer pipeline on the basis of target, MoA, route of administration and molecule type
- Latest news and deals relating related to pipeline products
Reasons to buy
- Provides strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D development strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Pancreatic Cancer
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Pancreatic Cancer pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline
Companies Mentioned
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Celsion Corporation
Sanofi
Eli Lilly and Company
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Genentech, Inc.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Biotest AG
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
Merck & Co., Inc.
AbGenomics International, Inc.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Symphogen A/S
Piramal Enterprises Limited
Aposense Ltd.
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.
Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Novartis AG
Samyang Holdings Corporation
Aphios Corporation
CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc.
Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Pfizer Inc.
Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Takara Holdings Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Genmab A/S
Aduro BioTech, Inc.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Celgene Corporation
Bayer AG
Incyte Corporation
Merck KGaA
Advaxis, Inc.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
ValiRx Plc
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd.
Immunomedics, Inc.
Genfit SA
Lorus Therapeutics Inc.
Bionomics Limited
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Patrys Limited
Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Critical Outcome Technologies Inc.
Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Pharmacyclics, Inc.
Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CrystalGenomics, Inc.
Natco Pharma Limited
Sareum Holdings plc
Microbio Co., Ltd.
DiaMedica Inc.
Oscotec Inc.
MabVax Therapeutics, Inc.
Nanobiotix SA
Morphotek, Inc.
Isarna Therapeutics GmbH
Wilex AG
Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited
Meabco A/S
Ganymed Pharmaceuticals AG
Philogen S.p.A.
Quantum Pharmaceuticals
Multimmune GmbH
Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l.
Hutchison MediPharma Limited
Erytech Pharma SA
Alethia Biotherapeutics Inc.
Cellectis S.A.
Ascenta Therapeutics, Inc.
Phoenix Biotechnology, Inc.
Heat Biologics, Inc.
Antyra, Inc.
Ambrx, Inc.
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals
Kalos Therapeutics, Inc.
Azaya Therapeutics Incorporated
Innopharmax Inc.
MSM Protein Technologies, Inc.
Jennerex Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc.
BioCancell Therapeutics, Inc.
Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Omnitura Therapeutics Inc.
Pharminox Limited
Virobay Inc.
NovaLead Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
Immunotope, Inc.
Esperance Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Omeros Corporation
TransTech Pharma, Inc.
Welichem Biotech Inc.
Globeimmune, Inc.
NewLink Genetics Corporation
Pharma Mar, S.A.
Quintessence Biosciences, Inc.
AB Science
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
CureTech Ltd.
Genelux Corporation
GlycoMimetics, Inc.
Biothera, Inc.
Medisyn Technologies, Inc.
Keystone Nano, Inc.
Pique Therapeutics
Arch Biopartners, Inc.
Clovis Oncology, Inc.
3-V Biosciences, Inc.
PharmAbcine, Inc.
Cancer Therapeutics CRC Pty Ltd
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.
NuCana BioMed Limited
KAEL-GemVax Co., Ltd.
Nuvilex, Inc.
iCeutica, Inc.
Incuron, LLC
Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
Mebiopharm Co., Ltd.
Polaris Group
BiOrion Technologies B.V.
DEKK-TEC, Inc.
IkerChem S.L.
Regulon Inc.
TAU Therapeutics, LLC
Gradalis Inc.
CytoVac A/S
SignPath Pharma Inc
BerGenBio AS
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.
Intezyne, Inc
Sialix, Inc.
Igenica, Inc.
Bexion Pharmaceuticals, LLC.
Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.
Apexigen, Inc.
APIM Therapeutics AS
Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, LLC
centrose llc
Immodulon Therapeutics Ltd.
NeoPharm Co., Ltd.
CureFAKtor Pharmaceuticals. LLC
Kancera AB
Jasco Pharmaceuticals, LLC.
Vaxeal Holding SA
Pharma Two B Ltd
Valens Therapeutics, Inc.
Qu Biologics Inc.
CZ BioMed Corp
IMPACT Therapeutics, Inc.
LivTech, Inc.
Io Therapeutics, Inc.
Bioncotech Therapeutics S.L.
Tactic Pharma, LLC
Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Targovax AS
InvivoGen Therapeutics
Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
StemPar Sciences, Inc.
Biomar Microbial Technologies
Oncomatrix, S.L.
Argon Pharma S.L.
cCAM Biotherapeutics Ltd.
Ability Pharma, SL
Pharmedartis GmbH
Precision Biologics, Inc.
Oncology Research International Limited
MediaPharma s.r.l.
TARGETOME
Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/155923/pancreatic-cancer-pipeline-review-h1-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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