Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Maintaining a healthy weight can do a lot for self-esteem, relationships and a person’s overall physical and mental health. And, a new study reported on by Medical News Today, claims that obese patients suffering from pancreatic cancer may even have a shorter rate of survival after their diagnosis than when compared with patients of a healthy weight. Diet Doc’s prescription hormone weight loss plans, coupled with their exclusive diet pills, can assist patients with working toward their weight loss goals and reaching their ideal weight. This weight loss, achieved by following a nutrient rich, low calorie meal plan enhanced with Diet Doc’s diet pills, may even extend the lifespan of those patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.



According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 45,220 people in the United States will be diagnosed this year with pancreatic cancer. While previous studies have linked weight gain with the development of pancreatic cancer, this new study focused on the survival rate following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis for those patients who were overweight and those who maintained a healthy weight. Their results showed that, on average, patients with a healthy weight lived two to three months longer than patients who were obese. Since creating their prescription hormone diet plans, Diet Doc has successfully helped thousands of patients across the United States, including many patients in Mississippi, reach their initial weight loss goals and sustain their weight over time.



In order to help their Mississippi clients achieve a healthy weight, Diet Doc combines their prescription hormone diet pills with education and counseling on proper nutrition. Once a patient decides to begin a Diet Doc program, they only need to complete a confidential, online medical history questionnaire and schedule a phone or internet consultation with a Diet Doc physician. During this initial consultation, the patient and physician will discuss underlying health issues, such as the risk for developing pancreatic cancer, improperly functioning organs and internal imbalances that will be addressed throughout the patient’s diet plan diet plan. Patients will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet pills and other Diet Doc supplements that increase the speed that patients are able to reach a healthy weight and eliminate any negative side effects sometimes seen with a reduction in caloric intake.



Other than Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet pills, patients often choose to incorporate diet pills that contain natural saffron extract into their weight loss programs. These diet pills have become widely popular because they promote a healthy lifestyle by decreasing sugar cravings and the frequency of feeling hungry, which results in fast weight loss. Without the temptation to indulge in unhealthy, sugary foods, patients are able to reevaluate their eating habits and begin to choose foods that contain essential elements and minerals but that also help to sustain a healthy weight.



And, in addition to these supplements, Slim Down prescription pills offer patient appetite suppression with a boost of energy. Slim Down supplements are effective in increasing energy levels because they have been enhanced with 5,000 mcg of vitamin B12 per capsule, which physicians recommend in order to combat any fatigue felt while dieting.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg