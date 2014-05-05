Panda CashBack Survey Unveil What Moms Really Want as a Gift for Mother's Day

Novi, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- PandaCashBack.com, the leading cash back shopping company, announced today the results from its 2014 Mother’s Day shopping survey that revealed Majority of people believes the mom in their life wants to receive flowers or gift cards for mother’s day, while the #1 item moms in reality want is a tablet.



The national survey conducted online by PandaCashBack.com in March 2014 amongst 1000 adults learned that moms would also like to receive a tablet or E-Reader over a gift card or a handmade gift.



Top Gifts Moms Want This Mother’s Day - Percent of Moms Who Said This

1. Tablet/E-Reader: 24.71 percent

2. Gift Cards: 21.62 percent

3. Handmade Gifts: 13.68 percent

4. Accessories / Cloth: 10.15 percent

5. Flowers: 5.15 percent



“Buying the right present for mom can be a real challenge and we would like to help make finding that ideal gift simple and reasonably priced for everyone,” says Panda CashBack CEO, Mohammed Shaker. “We offer cash back shopping rebate on the gifts that mom wants—whether it’s a tablet, an E-Reader, a gift card, accessory, or cloth.”



Now through May 12, Mother’s Day online shoppers can find affordable gifts for mom on Panda Cash Back Website and receive up to 50% cash back on selected retailers. For more details on the specific retailers participating in the special Mother’s Day offer, visit PandaCashBack.com.



About Panda CashBack

Panda CashBack has partnered with over 2500 online stores to offer cash back, deals, and special offers to Panda CashBack Members. The free membership permits online shoppers to shop at their favorite online stores while earning a cash back rebate percentage on every purchase they make online.



Company Name : Panda CashBack LLC

Email : media@pandacashback.com



Location : Novi, MI

Website address : http://www.pandacashback.com