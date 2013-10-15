Panda SEO Services Release Interesting Info-Graph That Details the Benefits of Guest Blogging

Slough, Berks -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- After Google rolled out their panda and penguin updates the practice of guest blogging on relevant and niche related blogs has grown in popularity, the practice is considered a white hat method to obtain high quality and contextual links that Google trusts. Guest blogging certainly can help web masters obtain high quality incoming links but as the recent info-graph released by Panda SEO Services shows guest blogging can also deliver a number of other benefits besides SEO.



Panda SEO believe the info-graph which can be found here reveals some very interesting data such as the fact that 23% of internet time is spent reading blogs, 6.7 million people write blogs and probably the most surprising fact, 61% of consumers have been influenced to buy a product after reading a blog post.



Wikipedia defines a blog as: "A blog (a portmanteau of the term web log)[1] is a discussion or informational site published on the World Wide Web and consisting of discrete entries ("posts") typically displayed in reverse chronological order (the most recent post appears first). Until 2009 blogs were usually the work of a single individual, occasionally of a small group, and often were themed on a single subject. More recently "multi-author blogs" (MABs) have developed, with posts written by large numbers of authors and professionally edited. MABs from newspapers, other media outlets, universities, think tanks, interest groups and similar institutions account for an increasing quantity of blog traffic. The rise of Twitter and other "microblogging" systems helps integrate MABs and single-author blogs into societal newstreams. Blog can also be used as a verb, meaning to maintain or add content to a blog".



Panda SEO have native English writers that produce extremely high quality content, the company say they have perfected a method to get this content published on the best quality and most relevant blogs. On their blogging services page, http://pandaseo.co.uk/best-guest-blogging-services/



Panda SEO say that they: find quality niche specific blogs, write high quality articles which are usually 300-700 words in length and get your guest post shared via social networks like Facebook, Twitter and Google +.



Panda SEO Services are based about 20 miles from central London in the UK but say that they can offer very competitively priced link building, on-site optimisation and social media marketing services to clients based anywhere in the world. The company offer a free initial consultation and can be contacted via their website, pandaseo.co.uk.