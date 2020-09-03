Pandemic Creates New Challenges for Young Athletes

Franklin Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- Young athletes, their coaches, parents and fans are trying their best to adjust to new rules aimed at protecting everyone from COVID-19 transmission. Temperature checks, masks, staggered practice times, virtual workouts, social distancing and COVID-19 symptom screenings have become the new normal.



Kayal Orthopaedic Center, the sports medicine experts in Paramus, NJ, and nearby locations, is willing to go above and beyond to help young athletes get in the best condition possible for practices and competitions. Shortened seasons create unique challenges that this team understands. Kayal Orthopaedic Center also is the go-to health care provider in Bergen County for athletes with orthopaedic injuries and other challenges.



New guidelines for high school and youth sports in New Jersey include:



- Screenings of players, coaches and staff for COVID-19 symptoms



- Limited sharing of equipment



- Meticulous sanitization and disinfection of shared equipment



- Outdoor venues only for practices and games



New Jersey state guidelines restrict all outside events to 500 people. Everyone must wear masks, but athletes are exempt during practices and games.



Training routines were postponed, disrupted

Many athletes' practice regimens were halted or curtailed, especially during the COVID-19 spike in the Garden State. These disruptions in athletes' routines can lead to de-training—a lower level of fitness. The Kayal Orthopaedic Center sports medicine specialists in Glen Rock and nearby can help athletes gradually and safely return to their training routines—and competitions.



It's also important to make sure these changes aren't seriously compromising young athletes' mental health. Lost seasons, shortened schedules, confusing rules and empty or near-empty sports arenas on game day—especially for high school seniors—all can contribute to feelings of anger, frustration and sadness.



Young athletes need to know these feelings are normal. They need to be encouraged to find ways to channel frustrations into healthy outlets and activities. The adults in their lives should never minimize their feelings and parents should consider counseling for athletes who continue to struggle emotionally.



