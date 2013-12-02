Nautilus Watersports Now Starts P&O Shore Excursions in Vanuatu

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Nautilus Watersports offers P&O Shore Excursions in Vanuatu. Apart from shore excursions, the facility also offers activities and adventures like scuba diving, parasailing, fishing and jet boat rides in and around Port Vila for the fly in tourist.



According to a spokesperson of the Watersports Adventure Tour company, “We are pleased to see the overwhelming response from various quarters and are excited to continue providing P&O shore excursions around Port Vila. Our adventure tours are carried out and assisted by qualified professionals to make your experience memorable and Nautilus has now been involved with the cruise industry for more than 10 years.”



The watersports and adventure tours are the main attractions that kids and grown-ups would definitely enjoy. Apart from these adventure experiences, they also have exclusive accommodation arrangements with comfortable, secured and clean lodging facility at Port Vila.



The spokesperson also added, “We have also added a number of adventure tours that would mesmerize visitors, especially kids. Our special arrangements for extreme spear fishing, scenic tours to coral reefs, facility to stay in the shallows to target assortments of reef fish are some of the attractive excursion adventures of the package.”



The excursions in Vanuatu, under Nautilus Watersports include extreme deep-sea game and other light tackle sea fish adventures. Adventure through in-shore reefs and offshore islands also constitute other attractions of the watersport activity of the region.



Ana Cole, a travel freak says, “I am really looking to take part in the shore excursions of Nautilus Watersports. It thrills me most. My children also love the exciting fishing and scuba diving experience.”



Nautilus Watersports offer a number of adventurous water rides, including the jet boat experience where the jet boat takes people on high speed rides and spins in the horbour. They also arrange for exclusive informative rides for families around the harbor of Port Vila, depending on sea and weather conditions.



About Nautilus Watersports

Nautilus Watersports is a largest and longest running operational watersports organization in Vanuatu. They have experienced crew members and cozy accommodation on the waterfront right in the heart of Port Vila. They are the one stop tour shop in Port Vila, Vanuatu. For details, visit http://www.nautilus.com.vu/.