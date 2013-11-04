Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) Investor Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) shares over potential securities laws violations by Panera Bread Co and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) concerning whether a series of statements by Panera Bread Co regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Panera Bread Co reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $1.35 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Dec. 29, 2009, to over $2.13 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Dec. 25, 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $86.05 million to $173.45 million.



Shares of Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) grew from $44.04 per share in February 2009 to as high as $191.83 per share in May 2013.



On Oct. 22, 2013, Panera Bread Co reported its third quarter 2013 results. Among other things, issued its initial ful year fiscal 2014 outlook. The CEO of Panera Bread Co said that the company is experiencing ‘operational friction”.



Shares of Panera Bread Co declined from $165.164 per share on Oct. 22, 2013, to $151.14 per share on Oct. 24, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Panera Bread Co have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com