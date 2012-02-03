‘PanicAttacksHelpMe’ Offers Help, Hope and Understanding to Those Suffering from Panic Attacks

Shrewsbury, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2012 -- A pounding heartbeat. Nausea. Feeling lightheaded and sweaty.



These are just a few of the many acute and unpleasant symptoms that often occur during a panic attack.



As anyone who has ever experienced one knows all-too-well, panic attacks are extremely upsetting and frightening. Many people who are having their first panic attack even end up at the emergency room, convinced they are having a heart attack—the symptoms are that real.



Leigh Adams understands both the disturbing symptoms associated with panic attacks as well as the resulting fear of having another one. He has suffered from panic attacks for over 6 years, and has done a lot of research in order to help not only himself, but others who are dealing with the same unpleasant condition.



Recently, Adams launched a new website called PanicAttacksHelpMe that is designed to help people get over their panic attacks through a series of free newsletters and interactive videos, as well as articles on Adams’ own personal perspective and what has worked for him to get better.



“You should never suffer in silence with Panic Attacks and you are not alone,” Adams said in an article on his website, adding that he understands firsthand how being in a state of panic can be a very lonely place to be in, as well as one that is not often shared with even close friends and family.



“There are millions of people everyday that suffer and if you want any value in your life then you should make sure that you are not one of them.”



In the emailed newsletters, Adams explains the processes he used to try to overcome his problems, pros and cons about the medications that are typically prescribed for panic attacks, an explanation about the flight or fight mechanism and its role in panic attacks, and much more.



The website is extremely user-friendly and filled with helpful information on panic attacks, as well as anxiety. Simply log onto the home page and begin browsing through the articles about panic and anxiety; visitors may also watch a video by Adams that details what he feels led up to his panic attacks and what he has found to help him, as well as another video that shows what a typical panic attack is like.



People who are interested in signing up for Adams’ free interactive videos and newsletters need only enter in their name and email; all information is kept confidential.



About PanicAttacksHelpMe

PanicAttacksHelpMe is a new website designed by Leigh Adams, who has personally dealt with panic attacks for over 6 years. The website offers help to others who suffer from panic attacks by offering a free newsletter and interactive video series designed by Adams, as well as articles and information about what has worked for him. For more information, please visit http://www.panicattackshelpme.com