Panini Catering Named the Best Memphis Catering Service Thanks to Their Action Catering

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Memphis, Tennessee is home to the biggest music sensation of all time, and Elvis was known to love his food. It is not surprising then that Memphis’ catering industry is fiercely competitive, and that some of Elvis’ showmanship has found its way into the presentation style of its best companies. Panini Catering Memphis has been voted the best catering company in Memphis because it delivers what it calls Action Catering- on-site food preparation by a crack team of expert foodies who deliver a dynamic and engaging live creation of the delicious food for guests enjoy.



Panini Catering offers catering services for events of all sizes, both private and corporate, and their impressive client list includes FedEx, Autozone, International Paper, Medtronic, Hilton, Delta Airlines, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and many more. They are the caterer of choice not just because of the quality of their food but because of the impression they make upon guests, adding a unique selling point to any event.



The company has subsequently been voted “Best Caterers in Memphis” in a recent poll, owing to their dramatic flair and unquestionably delicious food and beverages. The menus can be tailored to breakfast, lunch or dinner, or can be delivered in the form of a smoothie bar, dessert special or crepe station to suit any need.



A spokesperson for Panini Catering explained, “We are proud to be known as the best catering service in Memphis. Anyone looking for a Memphis wedding caterer, corporate event caterer or party caterer would be well served choosing Panini Catering, as we can tailor our event menus to include everything individuals want, or surprise them with a huge range of delectable treats from among our collection of talented cooks and creators. For food served with a hint of the spectacular, look no further.”



About Panini Catering

Panini Catering brings all of the necessary equipment and personnel to any home, office, conference room, or other site and prepares meals tailored to individual tastes. Guests stand in awe as they watch their delicious meal being prepared right before their eyes. A preferred caterer for many Memphis venues, they can easily provide Action Catering services for weddings, holiday meals, family gatherings, and more. For more information please visit: http://paninicateringmemphis.com/