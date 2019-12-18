Panther Print Launches Huge Offer That Will See Customers Save Nearly 50% on All Orders

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Panther Print has announced the launch of a mega clearance sale that will deliver excellent savings to customers. The mega sale will be applicable to all services offered by the company over the coming few months.



Panther Print has become the one-stop shop online where clients can go and get high-quality photos printed on canvases. What started off as a simple idea has grown into a big business, offering cheap canvas prints all over the globe.



As Panther Print builds its customer base, the firm is looking at ways to give back and the mega sale looks like a great idea. According to the printing service, customers will have the chance to save up to 50% in all orders thanks to the mega sale.



Panther Print has also made it clear that the quality of service will remain high even with these amazing savings. The firm says that building a strong track record in recent years has made it a huge player in the market and it's only fair to keep up this quality. Besides, the firm is already one of the most affordable canvas prints online services out there. The new discounts will make its service even more accessible to customers on a budget.



The rise of digital photography seems to have taken away the magic of physical pictures. Panther Print says that those old days where you could touch and keep your photos are long gone but the magic of these special moments is still alive and well.



This is why the company has remained dedicated towards turning any digital photos into canvas art prints that can be framed and kept for years. There is nothing wrong with digital photos. But there is a certain level of personalization that comes with a framed canvas picture and Panther Print is making this a reality for many people out there.



The new mega clearance sale should be enough incentive for customers out there to fully leverage the canvas picture prints offered by the firm. This is a limited mega sale so it won't be available for a long time. Panther Print has said that it intends to dominate the print to canvas industry in the near future.



The company feels that cutting costs further is the first step towards this and the mega sale will be a good learning experience for the company. But so far, the priority is on giving customers excellent value for money. Panther Print is also inviting anyone looking to convert any digital photos into canvas to its website.



About Panther Print

Panther Print is a leading photo to canvas printing service. The firm helps customers transform their digital photos into framed canvases with a personalized and unique touch. Panther Print has done this for years and has earned a strong reputation in the market as one of the most reliable experts in this space.



Feel free to visit pantherprint.com for more info.



Contact Us :-

Panther Print

info@pantherprint.com

London

UK