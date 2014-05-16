Panther Trading Company, Inc. Now Offering Wholesale Spring Assisted Knives for Spring 2014

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Panther Trading Company, Inc. is now offering Z-Slayer wholesale spring assisted knives for spring 2014. These genuine survival knives come in several varieties and are perfect for protecting against home intruders, fighting zombies, or just the coolest playtime ever (knives are not toys. Handle with care and don’t use on people or animals.) Products from Panther Trading Company, Inc. make great gifts, collector’s items, and display pieces.



The 7.25 inch Z-Slayer Undead Gasher Pistol Knife is now available to wholesalers and businesses for $5.99 each. Customers can make a profit of $10 selling for the regular MSRP of $15.99. This weapon masquerades as a simple pistol before the wielder activates the lightning fast spring action, revealing a deadly knife blade. Measuring 7.25 inches when extended, the device features a razor sharp 1065 surgical steel blade with a realistic .44 Mag shaped handle fixed with real wood. The Pistol Knife is perfect for fighting large numbers of zombies at close range.



Own a retail location for cutlery? Panther Trading Company, Inc. offers wholesale survival knives for businesses looking to stock their stores with high-quality gear. The company offers guaranteed lowest wholesale prices. One of the featured items on the website this month is the Red Deer Damascus Dagger with Real Leather Sheath, with a handle crafted from animal bone and blue and brown Pakka Wood. With a 9 inch overall length and 4.35 inch super sharp blade, this concealable dagger is legal in all 50 states, because every American has the right to bear arms against zombies. Pay just $34.99 each, 53% below MSRP and room to sell for a good deal and profit.



For more information on wholesale survival gear from Panther Trading Company, Inc., visit them online or call 1-866-644-0134.



About Panther Trading Company, Inc.

Panther Trading Company, Inc. is an online wholesale distributor of Airsoft guns, martial arts weapons, and self-defense items. They work hard to offer the lowest wholesale prices around on high-quality, hard to find products. Products are imported from China, India, and Pakistan, and samples are tested before being shipped to customers. Panther Trading Company, Inc. continually invents new items, and promises their clients several new products every month.



For more information visit http://www.pantherwholesale.com.