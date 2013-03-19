Papa John's Int'l, Inc. Investigation Alert: Long Term NASDAQ:PZZA Investor Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- The announcement that Papa John's Int'l, Inc will restate certain financial results prompted an investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders in NASDAQ:PZZA shares concerning whether cert certain of directors and officers of Papa John's Int'l, Inc breached their fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Papa John's officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by potentially failing to implement adequate internal controls and possibly misstating the company's financial results.



On Feb. 26, 2013, Papa John's Int'l, Inc. disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that the Company will restate its financial results for the 2009, 2010 and 2011 fiscal years as well as the first, second and third quarters of 2012.



Shares of Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) declined from $57.32 per share on Feb. 26, 2013 to as low as $50.63 per share on Feb. 27, 2013.



