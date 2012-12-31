Paper and Paperboard Container Manufacturing Industry in China 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Paper and Paperboard Container Manufacturing industry in China to grow at a CAGR of 11.23 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high domestic demand. The Paper and Paperboard Container Manufacturing industry in China has also been witnessing the emergence of new technologies. However, the increasing competition from substitutes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Paper and Paperboard Container Manufacturing Industry in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Paper and Paperboard Container Manufacturing industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Tetra Pak China Ltd., Zhejiang Dashengda Packaging Co. Ltd., Shanghai Zhonglong Paper Co. Ltd., and Salfo Group Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are JiaxingDahua Package Co. Ltd., ZaozhuangHuarun Paper Co. Ltd., Daye Group Co. Ltd., Kangmeibao (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., JinjiangYoulanfa Paper Co. Ltd., and Quingshan Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91851/paper-and-paperboard-container-manufacturing-industry-in-china-2011-2015.html