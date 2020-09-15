Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 169 pages, titled as 'Global Paper and Pulp Market Insights 2019 by Top Regions, Top Manufacturers, Type and Application' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions and important players/vendors such as Stora Enso (FI), Fibria (BR), RGE (SG), Sappi (ZA), UMP (FI), ARAUCO (CL), CMPC (CL), APP (SG), Metsa Fibre (FI), Suzano (BR), IP (US), Resolute (CA), Ilim (RU), S dra Cell (SE), Domtar (US), Nippon Paper (JP), Mercer (CA), Eldorado (BR), Cenibra (BR), Oji Paper (JP), Ence (ES), Canfor (CA), West Fraser (CA), SCA (SE), Chenming (CN), Sun Paper (CN), Yueyang (CN), Yongfeng (CN), Huatai (CN). The Study will help you gain market insights, upcoming trends and influencing growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2026.



Summary

Research Scope

This report researches the worldwide Paper and Pulp market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Paper and Pulp breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks, sales channels, distributors.

Global Paper and Pulp market size will increase to xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



Global Major Manufacturers of Paper and Pulp Breakdown Data, including:

Stora Enso (FI), Fibria (BR), RGE (SG), Sappi (ZA), UMP (FI), ARAUCO (CL), CMPC (CL), APP (SG), Metsa Fibre (FI), Suzano (BR), IP (US), Resolute (CA), Ilim (RU), S dra Cell (SE), Domtar (US), Nippon Paper (JP), Mercer (CA), Eldorado (BR), Cenibra (BR), Oji Paper (JP), Ence (ES), Canfor (CA), West Fraser (CA), SCA (SE), Chenming (CN), Sun Paper (CN), Yueyang (CN), Yongfeng (CN), Huatai (CN)



Global Sales Breakdown Data of Paper and Pulp by Type basis, including:

Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK), Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK), High Yield Pulp (HYP)

Global Consumption Breakdown Data of Paper and Pulp by Application, including:

Printing and Writing Paper, Tissue Paper, Others

Global Paper and Pulp Consumption Breakdown Data by Region, including:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, China Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Reporting Period

Historia Year 2014-2017

Base Year 2018

Estimated Year 2019E

Forecast Year 2020F-2025F



Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Paper and Pulp Product Introduction (Definition, Market Development & History, Type)

1.2 Paper and Pulp Segment by Application and Downstream Consumers

1.3 Industry Environment

1.4 Market Trends

1.5 Market Influence Factor

1.6 Marketing Strategy

1.7 Investment Opportunity

2 Market Size by Players

2.1 Global Paper and Pulp Sales by Key Players

2.2 Global Paper and Pulp Revenue by Key Players

2.3 Global Paper and Pulp Price by Key Players

2.4 Global Paper and Pulp Gross Margin by Key Players

2.5 Market Competition Analysis

2.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plan

3 Paper and Pulp Major Manufactures Profile

3.1 Stora Enso (FI)

3.2 Fibria (BR)

3.3 RGE (SG)

3.4 Sappi (ZA)

3.5 UMP (FI)

3.6 ARAUCO (CL)

....Continued



