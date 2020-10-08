Paper Chemicals Market 2020 Emerging Players, Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook - 2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Global Paper Chemicals Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2026



Global Paper Chemicals Market Size research report with COVID-19 impact is considered to be an accurate and deep assessment of the present industrial conditions along with the overall Paper Chemicals market size estimated from 2020 to 2026. The study report also showcases a comprehensive analysis of the leading business programs, Paper Chemicals future market share, and business-oriented planning, etc. The report investigates desirable factors related to the current industrial situations, Paper Chemicals market growth rates, demands, differentiable business-oriented strategies used by the Paper Chemicals market manufacturers/Key players concerning distinct tactics and the futuristic prospects in brief.



The global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market size valued at USD 21.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2020 to 2026



The research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.



Top Companies in the Global Paper Chemicals Market: Clariant,Evonik,Huntsman,Imerys,Kemira,ERCO Worldwide,SNF Group,Solvay and others.



Recent Developments



In May 2018, Solenis and BASF signed an agreement to combine BASF's paper and water chemicals business with Solenis to jointly create a customer-focused global specialty chemicals company. The combined company is expected to operate under the Solenis brand and will provide expanded offerings and cost-effective solutions for customers in two specialty chemical businesses which are paper technologies and industrial water technologies.



In September 2017, the company signed an agreement to acquire the paper chemicals business from Georgia-Pacific. This business supplies differentiated products and applications that provide strength, softness, and durability to paper. It will enhance Ecolab's position in the growing tissue and towel as well as the packaging and board segments of the paper industry.



In July 2014, Kemira acquired AkzoNobel's paper chemicals business. This acquisition is estimated to strengthen Kemira's market position, especially in the APAC region



Regional Insights



Asia Pacific dominated the market accounting for over 46.9% of total volume share in 2019. Strong presence of specialty pulp and paper manufacturers in Japan and China in light of easy access to equipment as well as raw materials is expected to increase the use of chemicals over the next seven years.



In addition, increasing demand for specialty pulp and paper in several end-use applications such as labeling, printing, and packaging is predicted to propel the market growth over the forecast period. China and India are projected to exhibit remarkable growth owing to rising industrialization supplemented by rapid economic growth and low labor cost.



In North America, factors such as environmental performance, regulatory compliance, and early adoption of sustainable production techniques play a vital role in shaping the industry growth. North America reached a stagnant level in the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market due to saturation and growth in the digital industry in 2019. Nevertheless, the market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for eco-friendly chemicals for recycled papers and growing application scope of specialty papers.



Global Paper Chemicals Market Split by Product Type and Applications:



This report segments the global Paper Chemicals market on the basis of Types are:



Bleaching Chemicals

Pulping Agents

Sizing Agents

Binders



On the basis of Application, the Global Paper Chemicals market is segmented into:



Packaging Materials(Packaging emerged as the largest application segment in 2019, with consumption of USD 8.9 billion worth chemicals.)

Paper Mill

Other



Regional Analysis For Paper Chemicals Market:



For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Paper Chemicals market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Influence of the Paper Chemicals market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Paper Chemicals market.



-Paper Chemicals market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Paper Chemicals market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Paper Chemicals market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Paper Chemicals market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Paper Chemicals market.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Paper Chemicals Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



