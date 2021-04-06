Paper Cups Market 2021 : To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- The global paper cups market may garner good growth across the assessment period of 2020-2030 as paper cups are being pegged as a feasible alternative for washable and reusable glasses. The growing use of paper cups across large establishments such as stadiums, hospitals, schools, and colleges may bring good growth. Furthermore, the utilization of paper cups in restaurants and coffee shops are further serving as robust pillars of growth for the paper cups market.



Paper cups are available in various capacities such as up to 150 ml, 151-250 ml, 351-500 ml, and above 500 ml. Based on cup type, the paper cups market can be classified into cold beverage cups and hot beverage cups.



This report on the paper cups market enlightens the stakeholders and CXOs. This report follows the R.O.C.K (Regional Prospects. Overview. Competitive Dimensions. Key Trends) philosophy. This philosophy includes all the significant prospects important for the growth of the paper cups market and helps the stakeholder to derive rock-solid insights.



The information included in this report has been designed after a scrutinized analysis on a variety of factors by an expert team of researchers. The report also offers insights into the COVID-19 impact on the paper cups market and the prominent threats that the paper cups market may face between 2020 and 2030.



Paper Cups Market: Industry Scenario



The increasing demand for paper cups may bring tremendous growth prospects for the players in the paper cups market. To adhere to the large demand from various end-users, manufacturers in the paper cups market are expanding their production capacities. This is made possible through activities like mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



Furthermore, the players in the paper cups market are involved in research and development activities to develop sustainable and sturdy paper cups that fit in the expectation bracket of numerous individuals. Tie-ups with eCommerce platforms and vendors also bring prominent growth prospects for the paper cups market.



Some well-established players in the paper cups market are The International Paper Company, F Bender Limited, Dart Container Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., and Huhtamäki Oyj.



Paper Cups Market: Switching Preferences Bringing Expansive Growth



Many coffee shops and organizations across the globe are switching from EPS foam cups to paper cups. This aspect may invite intensive growth opportunities for the paper cups market. For instance, Dunkin Donuts has decided to switch from its traditional polystyrene foam (EPS) cups to double-walled paper cups for moving closer toward sustainability. Similar developments may follow suit in the near future. Therefore, this aspect may serve as a growth multiplier for the paper cups market.



Paper Cups Market: Wave of Sustainability



Although paper cups are a good alternative to prevent plastic waste, many paper cups are difficult to recycle as they consist of polyethylene (PE) lining. Hence, paper cups without PE linings may become a prominent growth element for the paper cups market. For instance, Lavazza Professional recently introduced a novel paper cup that can be recycled with normal paper waste.



Sustainability initiatives are slowly entering the paper cups market. Manufacturers are also trying to move toward sustainable paper cup production due to the rising awareness among various sectors regarding the use of such cups.



Paper Cups Market: Geographical Perspective



North America was previously the leading region in terms of growth of the paper cups market and is slated to continue the same run between 2020 and 2030. Stringent regulations in response to the escalating plastic waste generation are serving as an important growth prospect for the paper cups market in North America. Asia Pacific may also observe significant growth prospects due to the rising popularity of paper cups across various countries.



