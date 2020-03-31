Paper Cups Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2024 - Top Companies International Paper, DART, Konie Cups, Huhtamaki

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Paper cups or disposable cups are used for consuming beverages such as tea, coffee, soft drinks, and soups. These cups are coated with polyethylene, a common plastic resin, which helps increase their durability and performance by preventing condensed moisture and retaining flavor. Busy and hectic lifestyles of consumers increase the utilization paper cups, as these do not require cleaning, thus saving time and effort. High demand for paper cups is attributed to the rising trend of takeaway services and ready-to-eat food across the globe.



The consumption of paper cups is further projected to grow in the forecast period of 2019-2024s at a CAGR of 1.8% to attain about 292.56 billion units in 2024."



In terms of applications, the paper cups market has been segregated into tea and coffee, chilled food and beverages, others. The tea and coffee segment accounted for a large share of the market in India owing to the high consumption of these beverages in the country. Increase in the number of educational institutions, hospitals, IT companies, offices, food canteens, restaurants, coffee/tea shops, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), fast-food shops, and supermarkets is boosting the adoption of tea and coffee dispensers. This, in turn, is expected to fuel segment growth.



Segment by Key players:

- International Paper

- DART

- Konie Cups

- Huhtamaki

- Koch Industries

- Lollicup USA



Segment by Type:

- Air Pocket Insulated

- Poly-Coated Paper

- Post-Consumer Fiber

- Wax-Coated Paper

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Tea and Coffee

- Chilled Food and Beverages

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Paper Cups Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Paper Cups Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Paper Cups Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Paper Cups Market Forecast

4.5.1. Paper Cups Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Paper Cups Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Paper Cups Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Paper Cups Market Analysis And Forecast By Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Type

5.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Type

5.3. Paper Cups Market Size And Volume Forecast By Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube And Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment By Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis By Type



6. Global Paper Cups Market Analysis And Forecast By Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

6.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Application

6.3. Paper Cups Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Paper Cups Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Paper Cups Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Paper Cups Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Paper Cups Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Paper Cups Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



