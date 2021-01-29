New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Paper diagnostics is a pocket-friendly, quick paper sensor technology for the screening of diseases. These devices consist of chemical, microfluidic, and biological diagnostic components employed on the paper substrate. There has been a tremendous demand for these paper diagnostics products for diabetes and pregnancy tests. The global paper diagnostics market is predicted to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2027 from USD 6.56 billion in 2019, with a growth rate of 6.2%.



Key participants include:



Acon Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GVS S.p.A., Diagnostics For All, Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., Navigene Genetic Science Private Ltd., Micro Essential Laboratory Inc, and FFEI Life Sciences, among others.



Market Drivers:



The demand for paper diagnostics kits is increasing due to their distinctive features such as easy availability, reliable, cost-effective, accurate, non-invasive, disposable, and immediate diagnosis. The paper diagnostics market is also expanding due to the growing incidences of various infectious diseases, unhealthy lifestyles, and diabetes has led to an increase in the need for paper diagnostic kits. The availability of these affordable paper diagnostic devices in remote areas has resulted in the increased popularity of paper diagnostic solutions.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Paper Diagnostics Market on the basis of application, product type, end-use verticals, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)



Clinical Diagnostics



Cancerous Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Liver Diseases

Food Quality Testing

Environmental Monitoring



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)



Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Paper Based Microfluidics



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Home Healthcare

Others



Regional Analysis:



The Asia Pacific region has one of the most extensive consumer bases of paper diagnostics in countries like India, China, and Singapore and led the global market with the highest share in 2019. It is predicted that the APAC region will continue to top the market share during the projected period. The presence of some huge healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors in India and China has increased the paper diagnostics market demand in the APAC region. Substantial growth in substitute healthcare services and better diagnostic products has led to market growth in the North American region. Countries like the U.S. have major key market players and improved R&D facilities, which are propelling the regional market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



In order to substantialize the paper-based testing kits, every year, the research and development are carried out tremendously, and government bodies invest a handful of the amount in their R&D, which fuels up the market growth by a large margin during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of unintended pregnancy is driving the market substantially.



It's been observed many women find it more convenient to wait a day or two and take a pregnancy test having the privacy in their own home. Besides, these paper diagnostics will typically produce results in just minutes and mostly provide with the accurate results. Considering these factors there is a huge demand from the women for their pregnancy test kits.



Many countries all over the world are adopting e-commerce rapidly and improving digital payments infrastructure, and online pharmacies are one of the major verticals of e-commerce, are starting to gain momentum and have tremendous growth potential. Availability of the paper diagnostics kits in online is helping grow its business value….Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



4.1. Cashew Milk Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



Continued…



