The paper packaging market was valued at USD 69.91billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach USD 88.73 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Paper packaging is a versatile and cost-efficient method to protect, preserve, and transport a wide range of products. In addition, it can be customized to meet the customers' needs or product-specific needs. The attributes, like lightweight, biodegradability, and recyclability, are the advantages of paper packaging that make it an essential component for packaging.



WestRock, International Paper Company, Amcor Ltd, Mondi Group, DS Smith and Others.



- April 2019 - Amcor launched Amite Ultra Recyclable, its first packaging product made from the company's revolutionary and more sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film. It can reduce a packs carbon footprint by about 64%.



Key Market Trends: -



Food and Beverages to Account for a Significant Portion of the Paper Packaging Market



- A fierce competition exists between the quality-product providers in the food market. Due to these parameters, manufacturers in the food market are continuously making and delivering high-quality products.

- The increase in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets is expected to be one of the key factors driving the growth of the paper and paperboard containers and packaging market over the coming years. Besides, the increasing sales of paperboard-based products, the demand for super trays for vegetables and fresh fruits in the hypermarket contribute to the matket growth.

- A rapidly expanding organized-retail sector has led to an augmented demand for food and beverages and other consumer care products. Most retail stores use packaging materials not only to preserve food but also to retain the nutritional value of food. An increasing number of consumers are purchasing grocery items, including frozen and chilled foods, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the paper packaging market.

- The food manufacturing companies have become cautious and are making extra efforts in the packaging of products. Various ranges of packaging materials in the market are available to fulfill various packaging needs, like corrugated boxes and cardboard boxes.



Asia-Pacific to Contribute Significantly to the Market Growth



- The increasing number of manufacturing plants all over the region, combined with the growing consumerism and transit packaging sector in the Asia Pacific, is contributing to the growth of the paper packaging market. Among the countries of Asia-Pacific, China occupied the largest market share and India is estimated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period.

- The Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing market is of immense importance as it facilities the manufacturing of generic drugs in India, in a cost-effective manner to stay competitive in the market. This factor is making the pharmaceutical companies, across the world, to choose India as their manufacturing destination.

- Even the Government of India is taking steps to provide incentives in the form of soft loans for the up gradation of Schedule M facilities to WHO GMP compliant units, which leads to additional 1000 units certified as WHO GMP compliant, further boosting the packaging of cartons and folding boxes, thus, driving the market for paper packaging.

- Corrugated boxes segment is expected to dominate the APAC paper packaging market, owing to the escalating rate of exports and the developing logistics sector of the country.

- Strong growth in sectors, like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and cosmetics, due to the fast-growing middle-class population along with organized retailing, is expected to spur the demand for paper packaging in the region.



