Paper & Paperboard: Global Industry Guide - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Paper & Paperboard: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Paper & Paperboard industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global paper & paperboard market grew by 3.5% in 2011 to reach a value of $369,725.6 million.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In 2016, the global paper & paperboard market is forecast to have a value of $481,707.5 million, an increase of 30.3% since 2011.
The global paper & paperboard market grew by 4.4% in 2011 to reach a volume of 388.9 million metric tonnes.
In 2016, the global paper & paperboard market is forecast to have a volume of 475.8 million metric tonnes, an increase of 22.4% since 2011.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 49.3% of the global paper & paperboard market value.
