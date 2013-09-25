Paper & Paperboard in Asia-Pacific: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Paper & Paperboard in Asia-Pacific", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Paper & Paperboard in Asia-Pacific industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Asia-Pacific paper & paperboard market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The paper and paperboard market measures a country or region's total use of paper and paperboard. Paper and paperboard include newsprint, printing and writing paper, packaging paper, household and sanitary paper, and other paper and paperboard. Volumes represent the consumption of paper and paperboard in tons, and values are calculated using average annual selling price of paper and paperboard per ton multiplied by consumption volumes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2012 exchange rates.
- The South African renewable energy market had total revenues of $0.1bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 5.8% between 2008, to reach a total of 189.7 million units in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.9% for the five-year period 2012 -2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $287.0bn by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the paper & paperboard market in Asia-Pacific
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the paper & paperboard market in Asia-Pacific
Leading company profiles reveal details of key paper & paperboard market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific paper & paperboard market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Asia-Pacific economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Asia-Pacific paper & paperboard market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Asia-Pacific paper & paperboard market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Asia-Pacific paper & paperboard market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Paper & Paperboard: Global Industry Guide
- Paper & Paperboard in Japan
- Paper & Paperboard in China
- Paper & Paperboard in the United States
- Paper & Paperboard in Belgium
- Paper & Paperboard in Germany
- Paper & Paperboard in Western Europe
- Paper & Paperboard in the United Kingdom
- Paper & Paperboard in South America
- Paper & Paperboard in the Netherlands