Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2023 -- The report "Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market by Grade (SBS, CUK, FBB, WLC, Glassine & Greaseproof Paper, Label Paper), Type (Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper) Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal & Homecare), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The global paper & paperboard packaging market size is estimated to be USD 199.8 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 254.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The paper & paperboard packaging industry serves as a basic necessity for all other industries for their products to reach to the end user and has been growing with the global packaging market. Packaging plays a vital role in keeping the product fresh, damage proof, and acts as an excellent marketing tool. It is used in all the applications, and the major ones considered in the study are food, beverage, healthcare, personal & home care, and others (includes education, stationary, construction material, and electronic goods). With increasing environmental issues of landfill and degradation of packaging material, a shift has been seen from plastic to more usage of paper & paperboard in the packaging industry.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market"

180 market data Tables

41 Figures

207 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=23392290



"SBS segment of paper & paperboard packaging to be the second largest segment during the forecast period"

Solid bleached sulfate is a premium paperboard grade, produced from a furnish containing at least 80% virgin bleached wood pulp. Most bleached paperboard is coated with a thin layer of kaolin clay to improve its printing surface and may also be coated with polyethylene (PE) resin for wet strength food packaging. Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) is manufactured from virgin bleached hardwood. The appearance of SBS is clean white. For SBS, the caliper is measured at 8-24 pt. The product has a basis weight of 112-254 lbs/ 3msf. The strength of the product is moderate and has a density of 1X. The product has excellent cutting and gluing qualities. There are various processes to manufacture the different grades of paper & paperboard such as calender process, sulfite process, kraft process, and soda pulping. For SBS, the food industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing application. The food industry requires clean packaging solutions that are manufactured of virgin pulp.



"Boxboard segment to be the fastest growing type of paper & paperboard packaging during the forecast period."

Boxboard is an umbrella term used for packaging solutions made from different grades of paperboard. Boxboard is manufactured from mechanical pulp which forms the middle layer; two outer layers are manufactured from chemical pulp. Boxboard includes rigid boxes, folding boxes, paperboard trays, and beverage holders used in the packaging industry. A rigid or a set-up box is a container manufactured in a three-dimensional form that is ready to be filled. A rigid box does not collapse like a folding carton as the chipboard used is thicker. Rigid boxes are usually cheap to manufacture. They are used for packaging jewelry and cosmetics. Folding boxes are containers that use a variety of folding techniques. They can be pre-glued by hand or machine-erected depending upon the requirement of the product that needs to be packaged. Innovatively shaped packs help manufacturers differentiate their product in the market. They can be used to package different products such as bakery, dairy, fruits & vegetables, electronics, and meat. Trays may be manufactured in various shapes and sizes depending on the requirement. They are made from different grades of paperboard (mainly recycled) and used for representation purposes and holding mono-packaged FMCG products in stores. They are also used for packaging ready meals and meats. Trays are a sustainable solution as they have excellent sealing integrity of board and lid options, they are resistant to high temperatures, and are also suitable for freezing. Apart from this, paperboard trays are less likely to break like plastic products, when they are frozen. It is also a better insulator than plastic.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=23392290



"Europe is the second largest market for paper & paperboard packaging"

Europe is the largest market for paper & paperboard packaging market. The region possessed higher potential due to its environmental regulations against plastic usage in the past years which promoted usage of Paper & Paperboard for packaging. 33% of the total global market is covered by European region. Germany is the largest user of paper & paperboard packaging in Europe with a market value share of 16% and market volume share of 23% in Europe. The country is projected to have a high growth rate in the beverage industry which will serve as the potential application for next 5 years.



The paper & paperboard packaging market comprises major solution providers, Amcor Ltd. (Australia), ITC Ltd. (India), Cascades Inc. (Canada),RockTenn Company (U.S.), Clearwater Paper Corporation (U.S.), Packaging Corporation of America (U.S.), DS Smith Plc. (U.K.), Mondi ,Group (South Africa), and Metsa Group (Finland) among others.