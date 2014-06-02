New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Paper Products in UK by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers toilet paper, facial tissues and kitchen paper. Market size is based on sales for household use through all retail outlets including directly to consumer. Market size for Paper Products in UK is given in GBP with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for UK. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Segmentation of this market
- Facial Tissues
- Kitchen
- Toilet paper
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for UK. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kimberly-Clark Limited, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Georgia Pacific, Intertissue Ltd., Own Label, Others
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