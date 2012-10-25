Paper Shredders Help Stop Identity Theft and Protect Confidentiality

Identity theft is the fastest growing crime in America. Every minute about 19 people fall victim to identify theft. Privacy experts recommend that individuals shred bills, tax documents, credit cards, bank account statements, and other items which could be used by thieves to commit fraud or identity theft. Stop Identity theft today by purchasing a paper shredder.
Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Did you know that: Identity theft is the fastest growing crime in America.
The number of identity theft incidents has reached 9.9 million a year, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
Every minute about 19 people fall victim to identity theft.
It takes the average victim an estimated $500 and 30 hours to resolve each identity theft crime.
Studies have shown that it’s becoming more common for the ones stealing your identity to be those closest to you. One study found 32% of identity theft victims discovered a family member or relative was responsible for stealing their identity. That same study found 18% were victimized by a friend, neighbor or in-home employee.
Did you also know that 95 percent of identity theft would be eradicated if everyone used paper shredders?
Government organizations, businesses, and private individuals use paper shredders to destroy private, confidential, or otherwise sensitive documents. Privacy experts often recommend that individuals shred bills, tax documents, credit cards, bank account statements, and other items which could be used by thieves to commit fraud or identity theft. Paper shredding is the basic need of every organization, which wants to secure their documents.
