Paperboard Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019

Paperboard is a thick paper based material which is much thicker than paper. Paperboard can be single or multi-ply. It is light in weight and can be easily cut and formed. Cardboard is the generic name for paperboard. It is used for packaging and graphic printing such as book, postcards and magazine covers among others. Paperboards are used for packaging of baked goods, dry fruits, and confectionaries among others. In addition, it is used in creating sculptures. There are various types of paperboards such as folding boxboard, chipboard, kraftboard, white lined chipboard and binder's board among others.



Fibrous material such as wood or recycled waste paper is converted into pulp and then it is chemically processed by bleaching. It is then coated for improved visual appearance. The demand for paperboard in packaging is expected to grow exponentially in the next few years as paper made from wood-fiber is fully biodegradable in the environment. Paperboard is often used as an outer web in laminations to give body to a package. There are different types of papers used for packaging such as handmade paper and kraft paper among others. These different types of paperboards are used for packaging of baked goods, dry fruits, and confectionaries among others.



Growing population in developing countries such as India and China, demand for packaged food and increasing awareness of environmental issues is expected to boost the paperboard in packaging in the next few years. Increasing consumer demand for biodegradable packaging material due to rising awareness regarding ecology conservation is expected to boost the demand for paperboard over the next six years. In addition, paperboard has been superseding other materials due to its high durability, protection from external environmental factors such as sunlight and high aesthetic value. These factors are expected to contribute significantly to the growing demand for paperboard. However, stringent governmental regulations on deforestation may curb the demand for paper board within the forecast period.



The paperboard industry is capital intensive. Asia Pacific accounted for the highest demand in 2012, owing to the high demand for packaging in this region. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period on account of growth of various packaging industries such as food, personal care products and pharmaceuticals among others. Regions present in rest of the world are expected to witness a significant increase in consumption of packaging due to economic development in countries such as Brazil.



Some of the major players in this industry segment include Shandong Bohui Paper, ITC, Stora Enso and SCA among others.



