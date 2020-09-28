New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Global Paperboard Market



The Global Paperboard Market report provides insights into the current market scenario that suggests the Paperboard market is observing lucrative growth and is contributing heavily to the global revenue in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and market size. The Global Paperboard Market research report added by Reports and Data offers the readers critical insights into fundamental aspects of the Paperboard market inclusive of lucrative business approaches, market demands, prominent players of the industry, and a futuristic outlook for the market for the time period of 2020-2027.



Market Size – USD 463.0 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.0%, Market Trends – High demand from emerging economies.



The report is updated with the latest happenings in the Paperboard market across the globe pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, which has been declared a public health emergency, has disrupted the lives across the world since its outbreak in late 2019. The pandemic has severely affected the Paperboard industry and many of its key segments due to supply chain disruptions and financial difficulties it has caused. There has been a significant decrease in the demand and changes in trends as the population is adjusting to a COVID-19 world. The report assesses the initial impact of the crisis and offers a future outlook on the impact to offer a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The investigative research report offers a complete analysis of the challenges, restraining factors, market growth prospects, technological and product advancements, R&D developments, threats, competitive landscape, regional bifurcation, and lucrative investment opportunities. The research sheds light on the strategic initiatives taken by the prominent players to gain a robust footing in the market.



Key Benefits of the Paperboard Report:



Clear understanding of the Paperboard industry and a detailed value chain analysis

Comprehensive view of the current market scenario along with historical analysis and a forecast estimation

Panoramic view of the competitive landscape to provide a competitive edge to the readers

Strategic recommendations to assist in the informed decision-making process and formulating investment strategies



Major Players Profiled in the Report:



Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Mondi plc, ITC Limited, International Paper Company, Metsa Group, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, South African Pulp & Paper Industries Limited (Sappi Limited), Stora Enso Oyj, Rock-Tenn Company, and Oji Holding Corporation, among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Boxboard

Containerboard



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Fresh Sources

Recycled Waste Paper



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Food and Beverages

Non-Durable Goods

Durable Goods

Graphic Printing



Paperboard Market Analysis by Regional Bifurcation:



The report is segmented into key regions of the world to offer a better understanding of the market based on production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, presence of key market players, import/export, revenue share and contribution, and market share and size.



The key regions assessed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



To read more about the report, click here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/paperboard-market



The report also offers a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape along with a detailed analysis of M&A activities, partnerships, business expansion deals, and technological and product portfolio.



The report covers the developments in the Paperboard market and offers a forecast of current and emerging trends of the industry till 2027. It also offers strategic recommendations to new players and established players.



