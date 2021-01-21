New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Paperboard Market



Paperboard is a kind of thick paper-based material made up of compressed layer of paper pulp. It is commonly known as cardboard. Retailers and product manufacturers extensively use paperboards for their packaging purpose. Its easy-to-close and easy-to-open packaging designs benefit both retailers and end-users. Moreover, it is environmentally friendly and recyclable.



The paperboard packaging trend is projected to fuel the market during the forecast period. Some key advantages of paperboard are its eco-friendly nature and easy recyclability. Such environment-related properties are expected to influence the global market during the forecast period. Retailers, manufacturers, and end-users find paperboard an environment-friendly, attractive, and economical product, which is estimated to fuel the global market around the world during the forecast period.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Paperboard market and profiled in the report are:



Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Mondi plc, ITC Limited, International Paper Company, Metsa Group, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, South African Pulp & Paper Industries Limited (Sappi Limited), Stora Enso Oyj, Rock-Tenn Company, and Oji Holding Corporation, among others.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Boxboard

Containerboard



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Fresh Sources

Recycled Waste Paper



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Food and Beverages

Non-Durable Goods

Durable Goods

Graphic Printing



Regional Landscape



The global paperboard market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world. Asia Pacific held the major global paperboard market share and is predicted to dominate the market during forecast period. Emerging economies like India, China, and Brazil are predicted to boost the market in Asia Pacific region due to the robust industrialization, along with developments in end-use sectors. Significant market growth is projected in North America closely followed by Europe during the forecast period due to extensive paperboard demand from packaging and manufacturing sectors along with strict government norms for using sustainable and eco-friendly tools for packaging related activities are estimated to fuel the market in North America and Europe during the forecast period.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Paperboard market and its competitive landscape.



