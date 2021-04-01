Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2021 -- Brand owners and product manufacturers are putting bets on paperboard for a wide range of packaging needs and specific requirements to solidify brand messaging. "The striking retail-shelf value that paperboard packaging boasts of, apart from reflecting high sustainability quotient, has drawn several retailers put stakes in the paperboard packaging market", notes analysts. Further, brands harness paperboard packaging for high-quality digital printing, encouraging new design elements in packaging, thus upping the ante for other brands in the paperboard packaging market. Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes that the landscape is increasingly competitive and fairly fragmented, with the presence of several players of various sizes in the paperboard packaging market. The leading six players accounted for more than 60.0% of the share of the global market in 2015.



Constant entry of new players in the paperboard packaging market have kept the marketplace increasingly dynamic with wide spectrum of product launches over the past few years. Most small players are leveraging the cost-effective methods of mass-producing paperboard packaging and thereby consolidating their foothold. Such measures will also offer stiff competition to big players who boast of robust distribution channels and financial might. Some of the well-entrenched players are Sappi, ITC Limited, WestRock Company, Bohui Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, and International Paper.



Several Salient Features Attracting End-Use Industries to Put Bets



"A large number of paperboard packaging being adopted by retailers and product manufacturers are recyclable, and hence have marked environmental friendliness", find opinion leaders and industry experts. This is one of the many salient characteristics that have kept the demands in the paperboard packaging market increasingly lucrative. This aside, a growing numbers of products in the paperboard packaging market promise versatility, strength, and light weight. Companies, notably in cosmetic and personal care brands, are leveraging these characteristics, and are becoming key sources of revenues for solution providers in the paperboard packaging market.



The prospects are vast, as is evident in a projection in a recent report by TMR: the global paperboard packaging market is expected to reach worth of whopping US$227.47 by 2024-end, and clock a promising CAGR during the assessment period of 2016 – 2024.



Versatility and Renewable Nature Spur Demands in Food and Beverages Packaging



Of the various end-use industry verticals, demands from the food and beverages industry are remarkably high, growing on the back of cost-effective flexible packaging. The segment is expected to garner the most rapid CAGR during 2016 – 2024. Meanwhile, the sustainability quotient of paperboard packaging has attracted other industries, most notably medical industries. Tellingly, in coming years, the share of the segment in the paperboard packaging market is expected to be high. This means that medical packaging industries will benefit from the renewable nature of the packaging material.



On the other hand, sizable demands for paperboard packaging from personal care and cosmetics industry will help propel new growth potential in Asia Pacific. This stands as one of the most prominent factors propelling the regional market to tread on the most attractive growth trajectory among all regions in the global paperboard packaging market.



