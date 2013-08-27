Paperless Inspection Solution to Be Showcased at National Safety Council Show 2013

Markham, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Techs4Biz Corporation will showcase its paperless inspection solution, Pervidi at the National Safety Council Show, Chicago during September 30th and October 2nd 2013. Pervidi Version 6.0 can be viewed at Booth #1107 during the show. Over 30,000 safety managers as well as leading industry experts are going to be a part of this show. Techs4Biz provides software products which help in managing field activities and Pervidi is one such product that would be demonstrated in this show that includes support for BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and GPS Capturing.



Pervidi is flexible and user friendly which also helps in improving the productivity, reducing the operational costs thus allowing the field inspector to record their activities using a smartphone, tablet, Web Browser or a PDA. According to Eitan Shibi, CTO Techs4Biz - One of the major targets of Techs4Biz this year was to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership for a field mobility solution. Pervidi Paperless Inspection version 6.0 can be used on a mobile device without the necessity to attach any additional barcode scanners, Bluetooth RFID readers or any other hardware, thereby reducing the Total Cost of Ownership and enhancing the device portability.



Industries such as Mining, Oil and Gas, Education, Manufacturing, Health Care, Fall Protection, Safety Inspections, Property Inspections, Audits, Startup checks for heavy equipment, etc. are some of the industries that will be highly beneficial from Pervidi’s Paperless Inspections software. Pervidi can be used for In-House implementation whereas the software is stored on the client’s server and the desired components of Pervidi can be used within the business’s technical infrastructure. It can also be Hosted on the ‘Cloud’ - SaaS (Software as a Service). Pervidi Components include iPhone App, Android App, Windows Mobile App, Web Portal, Corrective Actions and Automatic Notifications and Reports Engine, etc.



To know more about Pervidi visit website www.techs4biz.com



About www.techs4biz.com

Techs4Biz Corporation, www.techs4biz.com with offices in Canada, U.S. and Australia has been implementing Pervidi™ since 1999 with an idea of shifting the focus from paper-based administrative tasks and manual activities to automated processes. Pervidi’s unique approach to software implementation enables it to be used by a variety of large, medium and small companies. It can be implemented for Out of the Box Processes or tailored processes specific to businesses.



Media Contact:

Techs4Biz

Address: 15 Allstate Parkway, Suite 600, Markham, Ontario L3R5B4

Phone: 905-475-9910

Email: sales@techs4biz.com

Website: www.techs4biz.com